11:37 PM, 10-Apr-2022

Rajasthan beat Lucknow by three runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by three runs in the 20th match of IPL 2022 to register their third win of the season. In reply to Rajasthan’s 165 runs, Lucknow’s team could only score 162 runs. The team of Rajasthan has reached the top of the points table with the win.