RR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2022: Marcus Stoinis keeps LSG’s hopes alive in 166-run chase

Apr 10, 2022 11:20 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: 33 needed off the last two overs
Avesh Khan hits a six to end the 18th over and Prasidh Krishna starts the 19th with a wide. This could be the decisive over, Marcus Stoinis is LSG’s only hope and he is on strike.
Apr 10, 2022 11:17 PM IST
RR vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Updates: OUT! Chahal takes four
And that’s 150 IPL wickets for Yuzvendra Chahal. He is the fourth Indian after Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh to get to the mark.
Chameera LBW b Chahal 13 (7), LSG 126/8 in 17.5 overs
Apr 10, 2022 11:11 PM IST
Is there life in this chase yet? Quicker delivery from Chahal, Stoinis gets the front foot out of the way and sends the ball into the stands. LSG need 43 to win off 17.
Apr 10, 2022 11:08 PM IST
