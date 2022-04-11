RR vs LSG: Watch – Krishnappa Gowtham Takes 2 In An Over, Knocks Over Rassie van der Dussen

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham bamboozled Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter, Rassie van der Dussen, in his first over of the match. It was also the second wicket of the over, having dismissed Devdutt Padikkal earlier.

RR was once again asked to bat first after Sanju Samson lost the toss. Jos Buttler was dismissed quite early while Samson followed suit soon after. The collapse continued as Padikkal was dismissed on the first ball of Gowtham’s spell.

It further worsened as van der Dussen, after hitting a boundary off his very first ball, failed to read a straight delivery from Gowtham. The stumps were in tatters and RR had slumped to 67/4 in the 10th over.

Meanwhile, LSG opted to make two changes in their…