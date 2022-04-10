RR vs LSG: Watch – Trent Boult Castles KL Rahul With A Ripping Inswinger

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult was bang on money right from the first ball as he sent back Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener, KL Rahul, for his second golden duck of the IPL 2022 season.

RR batted first and set a target of 166 for the LSG team. At the halfway mark, it looked impossible but Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin built an excellent partnership for the 5th wicket before the latter tactically retired hurt.

LSG needed a good start to chase the total down but they were jolted on the very first ball of the innings. Boult, known for his swinging prowess with the new ball, brought one back into Rahul who failed to account for the movement.

Watch Trent Boult dismiss Rahul here: