RR vs MI IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Stats

Rajasthan have also now won the two matches in a row they have played so far and also have buckled the trend of teams batting second winning the match.
So, here are the full list of award winners, post-match comments, player of the match details and prize money details.
1. Full list of awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)
Player of the match: Jos Buttler (RR)
Crack it 6s: Jos Buttler (RR) / Tilak Verma (MI)
Power Player of the Match: Jos Buttler (RR)
Most Valuable Asset: Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
Fastest delivery: Prasidh Krishna (RR)
On the Go 4s: Jos Buttler (RR)
2. Post match comments
