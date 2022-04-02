RR vs MI: These Things Can Happen And Its Early Days

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma praised the fight put up by his team in their 23-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 9th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 2, 2022.

Rohit Sharma had the initial advantage as he won the toss and chose to bowl first. For RR, Jos Buttler came to the party, hitting 100 in 67 balls with 5 sixes and 11 fours. Sanju Samson with a quick-fire 30 and Shimron Hetmyer with a quick 35 in 14 balls took the RR team to a good total of 193/8 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills were the best picks of the bowlers from the Mumbai Indians’ side as they picked three wickets each.

Mumbai Indians…