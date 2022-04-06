RR vs RCB 2022: Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed cameos stun Rajasthan Royals | Cricket News

Duo adds 67 off 32 balls as

hunt down 169 to hand Royals 1st loss

|

|

RCBIn the end, it was the finishing flourish from the cool and calm pair of Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed that turned the match in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) favour at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.AS IT HAPPENEDSCORECARDPOINTS TABLEStuttering at 87/5 in 13 overs, veteran Karthik not only soaked up the pressure en route his 23-ball 44*, but also emboldened youngster Ahmed (45 off 26 balls) who joined his senior in routing Sanju Samson’s high-flying Rajasthan Royals.Chasing 170, a target that gained respectability in the last three overs when Royals’ Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetymer took the score from 118 to 169, RCB got off to a decent start, scoring 48 in the Powerplay.Tormenting RCB…