RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates & More for Today’s IPL Match

Preview:

Rajasthan Royals will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th match of IPL 2022. Rajasthan Royals have begun the season with a bang, winning both their matches so far. They beat Mumbai Indians in the previous match and showed tremendous quality in both departments. Royal Challengers Bangalore bounced back after the loss in the season opener against Punjab. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match and although the match went too close for their liking they managed to get 2 points out of it.

Match Details:

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 13

Date & Time: April 5th at 7:30 PM IST and local time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

RR vs RCB, Match 13…