RR vs RCB Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

In a clash of titans, Rajasthan Royals (RR) would lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th match of IPL 2022 on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals have won both their games and are at the top of the table with 4 points, while RCB skippered by Faf du Plessis also come to the game with a victory in their belt having beaten Kolkata Knight Riders. With two points from as many games, RCB are placed 7th on the table.

With skipper Samson and opener Jos Buttler in top form, the Rajasthan side would fancy their chances against RCB. For RCB, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be a key performer. The fans would be hoping that their batters, particularly…