RR vs RCB: I was telling myself I am not done yet

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik revealed that he has wanted to do better in the recent past. IPL season but failed to do so. However, he reassured himself that it is not the end of the road yet and there is still a lot of cricket left in him.

Karthik proved the same in RCB’s third game against RR, where he smashed a 23-ball 44 to guide Bangalore to a certain defeat. He has been given the role of the finisher and has done a great job so far.

,I made a conscious effort to do justice to myself. Felt like I could have done better over the years. The way I have trained is different. I was telling myself I ain’t done yet,