RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Highlights: Karthik-Shahbaz partnership wins it for RCB

RR vs RCB Highlights: Rajasthan Royals lost their first game of the IPL as they were outfoxed by Dinesh Kartik and Shabaz Ahmed, who with their 67 runs stand in just 32 balls turned the game on its head and won their team, its second match of the season by 4 wickets. The match was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

RR vs RCB Player of the Match: Dinesh Karthik

There was no doubt when Dinesh Karthik was chosen as the Player of the Match as it was his knock that shifted the balance in favour of RCB as he hit Ashwin for 20 runs against the run of play. At one point in time, he was 30 off just 12 balls before he slowed down to make 44* off 23 balls.

RR vs RCB Match Summary

The chase of 170 got off to a good start for the Challengers as the opening pair…