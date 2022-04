11:02 PM, 05-Apr-2022

RR vs RCB Live: Brilliant batting from Karthik

Bangalore scored 37 runs in 14 and 15 overs. Ashwin took 21 runs in the 14th over and Navdeep Saini took 16 runs in the 15th over. With the arrival of Dinesh Karthik, the match has turned towards Bangalore. Currently, Shahbaz Ahmed is batting on 20 runs off 15 balls and Dinesh Karthik 31 runs off 13 balls.