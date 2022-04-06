RR vs RCB: Sanju Samson is responsible

Legendary Indian player Sunil Gavaskar slammed Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson for his field placement against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the slog overs.

RCB handed Rajasthan Royals their first defeat of the season after registering a four-wicket win at the hands of Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals scored 169 runs in an unbroken alliance of 83 runs from Jos Buttler (70*) and Shimron Hetmyer (42) after adding 62 runs in the last four overs.

Despite a steady opening stand of 55 runs between Faf du Plessis, RCB’s chase faltered in the middle.