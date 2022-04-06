RR vs RCB: Watch – Yuzvendra Chahal continues to thrash RCB, beat David Willey

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continued to torment his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he took his second wicket of the night by dismissing David Willey.

Chahal started RCB’s run chase by dismissing captain Faf du Plessis on the last ball of his first over. He was not done as he went to effect a run-out Virat Kohli soon after.

On the very next ball, Chahal delivers a bounce to Willie, who went for a drive, only to see the ball zip from the inside edge of his bat and crash into the stumps. It was a typical leg-spinner’s wicket and Chahal was happy.

Earlier, RR called on their openers Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer to provide the finishing touches after a hard…