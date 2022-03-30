RRB NTPC revised result 2019: CBT 1 results out; Steps to download scorecard

RRB NTPC Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced revised results of the Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination 2019, or RRB NTPC 2019. Candidates can visit the reginal websites of the board to check their results.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 result for 2019 was first published in January, 2019, which was later cancelled.

To download RRB NTPC result 2019 for CBT 1, candidates are required to use their roll number and date of birth.

Find RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2019 direct links here.

How to download RRB NTPC result 2019