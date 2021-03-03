RRDiaries: Hollywood Technicians On Board – TheMiracleTech

It has been over a month when director SS Rajamouli is shooting the climax episode of the film ‘RRR’. Nevertheless it is undone but it is in the final stage. For this, Zakanna played the role of a Hollywood action director and is Nick Powell.

Loading...

A video glimpse of the same was posted on social media. “Famous Hollywood action director, Nick Powell, joins the final stages of the climax. When you thought no one could do a climax shoot, ”RRR movie handle tweeted.

Loading...

In the video we see Nick and Rajamouli discussing their work and at the end, Zakkanna explains how he wanted to shoot the climax. Rajamouli spends his sweet time doing things and hence this climax episode is taking longer than expected.

Loading...

F RRR ‘is a fictional story based on Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bhima. Junior NTR and Ram Charan lead the film while the film stars Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...