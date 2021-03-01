RRR: 100m Views for Bhima Intro – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

‘RRR’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films in Tollywood. Not only Telugu audiences, but Rajamouli fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the release of this high-budget Magnum Opus. The film is set for its grand release this year. There is an interesting aspect about the teaser of the film which is now trending on social media. Bhima’s intro teaser has been viewed over 100 million times and fans are celebrating it.

The Telugu version of the teaser was viewed 43.92 million times. The Hindi version of the teaser crossed 11.90 million views, while the Tamil version crossed 3.50 million views. The Malayalam version is currently viewed 2.55 million times. A total of 64.49 million views have been recorded on YouTube for multiple versions of the teaser. On Facebook, multiple versions of the teaser were viewed 28.24 million times. The film unit, including the cast and crew, shared the teaser on its Twitter handle. In total, 7.37 million scenes have been recorded for the same. Across all platforms, the teaser saw a milestone of 100 million views.

On this note, NTR fans are trending the # 100MViewsForBheemIntro hashtag on social media platforms.

The film has already started making records and we can expect that Rajamouli is going to rewrite his Bahubali records with this film. Being a multi-starrer film, NTR Komaram is going to play the role of Bhima, while Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Sitaram Raju in the film. The DVV Entertainment banner under DVV Entertainment is moderating the project. The film released in multiple languages ​​worldwide on 13 October.

