RRR: 1920s set for Charan and Alia’s songs – TheMiracleTech

The magnate opus film ‘RRR’ features Junior NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, busy shooting. It has been more than a month when director SS Rajamouli has been filming climax episodes and since this weekend, a song shoot is on the cards.

Loading...

Zakkanna is planning a song on Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. For this song, a huge set is being assembled in Hyderabad. The set resembles 1920s time and will have a historical touch.

Loading...

Sabu Cyril of ‘Bahubali’ fame is handling the production design of ‘RRR’ and the set is being prepared under his supervision. Sabu has a habit of catching sight of Rajamouli and is preparing the set accordingly.

Loading...

F RRR ‘is a fictional story based on the Telugu warriors Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bhima.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...