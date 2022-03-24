RRR actor Jr NTR: ‘We lost out on the culture of multi-starrers because of the insecurity of actors’

Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem, a revolutionary leader in British India in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, which is set to hit the screens on March 25. In this interview with indianexpress.com, the actor talks about his experience working with Rajamouli. Which paved the way for pan-India films. Jr NTR also revealed why he decided to be a part of the two-hero film.

Once an actor acted in SS Rajamouli’s film, the tag of ‘Rajamouli’s hero’ stays with him for a long time. Prabhas is an example of this. Does this bother you?

I don’t believe that one particular character can define any actor forever. It is about the impact of the film or role. If tomorrow there is another film in which an actor has excelled, people will associate the actor with that role or film. The movie a…