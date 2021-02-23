RRR: Alia Bhatt to join Ram Charan in April

ENTERTAINMENT

BWomen of the city Alia Bhatt An upcoming film is making its debut in the Telugu film industry with RRR, one of the most awaited films of the Telugu film industry. In this film, which is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya, she will appear in the role of Sita and share screen space with Ram Charan. In the month of December last year, Alia Bhatt joined the set of RRR and the makers shot some important scenes on her.

He has finished shooting his parts for the film RRR Except two songs. Now once again in the month of April, Alia Bhatt will come to Hyderabad where she will be shooting two songs with Mega Hero Ram Charan.

Sources close to RRR’s team revealed that these two songs would be a visual treat for film lovers.

Currently RRR’s team is shooting for the talkie portion and shooting will be wrapped up with the upcoming schedule. Rajamouli plans to wrap the entire shoot by the end of April and post production work will be started later.

RRR, Jr. starring NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris, is set to hit theaters on October 13.

