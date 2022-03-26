RRR box office collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli’s film starts roaring, crosses Rs 200 crore in single day

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is finally out and fans can’t keep calm. The much awaited film starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has garnered a great response at the box office. The film has collected Rs 257 crore at the worldwide box office.

RRR Box Office Collection Day 1

RRR is roaring at the box office and how! According to trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan, the film’s first day gross is Rs 257.15 crore.