RRR box office collection Day 3: Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s film roars loud on Sunday

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR was no less than a masterpiece and had a stupendous Day 1 at the box office. According to trade reports, many centres across the globe registered record collections on Sunday with some of them even better than Day 1 collection. The epic period drama film featured Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem.

JR NTR AND RAM CHARAN’S RRR ROARS LOUD ON SUNDAY

After multiple delays over the past two years, director SS Rajamouli’s RRR finally saw the light of the day on March 25. The big-budget film was in the making for nearly 3.5 years. The shooting and the release were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to reveal that the Hindi version of RRR is heading for Rs 30 crore nett on Sunday…