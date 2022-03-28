RRR box office collection Day 3: Ram Charan-NTR Jr film earns Rs 500 cr worldwide, mints new records in first weekend

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, had opened to an earth-shattering start on March 25and the film continued to storm through the ticket windows over the weekend. The Hindi version of the film earned over Rs 31 crore on Sunday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the new figures,#RRR #Hindi is SENSATIONAL, biz jumps on Day 3… FIRST *HINDI* FILM TO CROSS ₹ 30 CR IN A SINGLE DAY [pandemic era]… Mass centres EXCEPTIONAL… SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a STRONG Day 4 [Mon]… Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ₹ 74.50 cr. #India biz.”

The film has grossed Rs 500 crore worldwide. “#RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS… ₹ 500 cr [and counting]… WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz… EXTRAORDINARY Monday on the…