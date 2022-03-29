RRR box office collection Day 4: SS Rajamouli film makes new record, Hindi version set to cross Rs 100 cr mark

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is on a rampage at the box office. After having a stronghold at the ticket counters over the weekend, the film continued making the moolah on its first Monday. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer earned Rs 17 crore on Monday in the Hindi belt. In the last four days, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 91.50 crore in Hindi speaking states.

“#RRR #Hindi RRRoars and scores on the crucial make-or-break Mon… BIGGEST Day 4 [post pandemic]… FANTASTIC HOLD everywhere, especially in mass circuits… Will cross 💯 cr today [Tue; Day 5]… Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr. Total: ₹ 91.50 cr. #India biz,” Taran Adarsh tweeted. RRR has also become the top earner on a Monday ‘post-pandemic’. Taran…

