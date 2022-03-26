RRR box office day 1 collection: Rajamouli film has all-time best opening by Indian movie, mints ₹257 crore worldwide

SS Rajamouli’s famous film RRR opened strongly, earned 257 crores globally on the day of its release, according to trade sources. This makes it the best opening day performance by any Indian film till date. Incidentally, the film it beat was Rajamouli’s previous release Baahubali: The Conclusion, which earned Rs. 224 crores on opening day. Read also: RRR movie review: Jr NTR and Ram Charan dazzle, Bollywood has a lot to learn from this SS Rajamouli epic

Trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan tweeted the film’s earnings on Saturday morning and said that the film has…