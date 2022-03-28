RRR box office day 3 collection: SS Rajamouli’s film (Hindi version) shows growth on Sunday, earns ₹73 cr in 3 days | Bollywood

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, registered a powerful weekend at the box office. The film, which opened at a whopping worldwide collection of ₹257 crore, collected around ₹30 crore (Hindi version) at the domestic box office on its first Sunday. The film’s first domestic weekend total will be around ₹73 crore (Hindi version), slightly lower than Akshay Kumar’s post-pandemic release Sooryavanshi. Also read: RRR movie review: Jr NTR and Ram Charan are dazzling, Bollywood has a lot to learn from this SS Rajamouli epic

The SS Rajamouli film has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It is a fictional story about Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan)…