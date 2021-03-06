RRR Climax Fight: Losing Eyes and Feet from Ramaraju and Bhima? – TheMiracleTech

The climax of RRR is going to be huge. SS Rajamouli plans a massive climax with the emotion and action that the goosebumps experience is expected to give. The high-octane action-packed climax episode will feature both Bhima (NTR) and Ramaraju (Ram Charan). The two join their forces and take part in fierce battles with opponents.

Loading...

There is a twist in the story here. Rajamouli’s trademark elements will be seen in this climax. Apparently, the eyesight of one of Ramaraju and Bhima would be lost, while the other would lose the ability to walk due to severe foot injury. Thus, one hero challenges the blind and the other becomes physically disabled. How they both fight the villains battling these challenges and are very thrilled and thrilled.

Loading...

It is heard that one hero climbs over another, while the hero who loses eye light seeks the help of another using his vision, another hero who cannot walk will be moved by another who can walk. Is but cannot see. With the help of each other, both Bhima and Ramaraju successfully defeated the villain.

Loading...

This entire climax episode is being shot extensively and flawlessly. Mr. Perfectionist Zakanna has left no stone unturned to create an emotionally charged climax. It is revealed that only one or two major shots from the fight episode are being shot per day.

Loading...

In this way, Rajamouli is nail-biting the RRR climax and catching up. This climax episode is expected to intensify during the post-production phase of MM Keeravani’s background score. More diet is awaited.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...