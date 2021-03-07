ENTERTAINMENT

RRR Climax: One hero loses sight and the other loses his leg

SS Rajamouli’Upcoming directorial venture RRR One of the most awaited film of the Indian film industry in which Young Tiger Jr. will be seen working with NTR mega power star Ram Charan for the first time, being supported by DVV Danayya. Currently RRR is underway at Ramoji TMT City and Rajamouli is shooting for a climax episode in the presence of a Hollywood stunt master. As per the latest buzz in the film industry, RRR climax will have an emotional twist. Apparently, one of Ramaraju and Bhima would lose his eyesight while the other would lose his legs. Thus, one hero is challenged visually and another becomes physically challenged.

He who loses the eye will carry another on his shoulders who could not walk. With the help of each other, both Ramaraju and Bhima will successfully defeat the villain.

Rajamouli’s Magnum Ops RRR film will feature a dark climax with an emotional ending. The addition of elements to the battle of MM Keeravani’s background score is expected to make it more intense. The climax of RRR is going to be bigger than emotions and life.

RRR stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and many others in pivotal roles.

