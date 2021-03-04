RRR climax pics leaked, leaves everyone for more

Rajamouli’ great work ‘RRR’Is a big budget multilingual drama with Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Now as per the latest report, RRR is facing leakage problem. The content is being leaked in the form of videos and videos from the set. Ram Charan and Junior NTR’s 2 Leak Stills from the climax shoot have found their way to the internet which has only got fans excited.

The first image shows Ram Charan wearing a red uniform with his medals, while the second photo shows Junior NTR against fire. The two portraits of the main actors leave a lasting impression, making everyone wish for more.

Rajamouli’s directorial venture RRR is the story of two fictional freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju, played by Rangasthalam fame Ram Charan and Komaram Bhima, Arvinda Geeta Veera Raghav’s fame Junior NTR and his fight against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad .

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is currently shooting for the final leg of RRR climax. Hollywood stunt director Nick Powell is on the ramp to oversee the action episode. DV Danayya’s production venture RRR also stars Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.

