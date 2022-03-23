ENTERTAINMENT

RRR First Movie Review Out: Jr NTR-Ramcharan’s Deadly Combination is RRR, got 5 stars – RRR First Movie Review Jr NTR Ram Charan Alia Bhatt Ajay Devgn Rajamouli tmov

Story Highlights

  • How is Rajamouli’s film RRR?
  • Appreciate the acting of Jr NTR
  • Rajamouli is the director of Bahubali

If you are waiting for Bahubali maker SS Rajamouli’s much awaited film RRR, then just wait for 2 more days. Then you will be able to see this magnum opus on the big screen. But the emotions of the fans do not stop. In such a situation, knowing your excitement, we have brought for you the first review of the film RRR.

Huge appreciation to the actors of RRR

Yes. Don’t be surprised. Umair Sandhu, a member of the Overseas Censor Board, has seen Rajamouli’s film RRR. He tweeted and told how is this film. After watching the film, Umair Sandhu has heaped praises on the actors, especially he was more impressed than Jr NTR. He wrote – Junior NTR is the soul of RRR. He stole the show. Ram Charan is in fine form. What Deadly Combination has Rajamouli made? Both set on fire.

How many stars did the film get?

Umair Sandhu said that it would be a big mistake to miss RRR. He has described it as a blockbuster, which will later be counted in classic films. He has given 5 stars to the film. Umair Sandhu wrote – RRR has a power packed story, thrilling background score, first rate production designing. From beginning to end, the film binds. All the actors have acted well. Rajamouli has officially become the number 1 director of India. What is Cinematic Saga? wow.

Jr NTR looted the show

Umair Sandhu said that RRR film belongs to Jr NTR. He is the life of this film. He has a stellar performance. The story and screenplay of the film are the real heroes. According to the critics, Ajay Devgan is the surprise package of the film. Whereas Alia Bhatt is strong. She is looking very beautiful in the whole movie.

