RRR Heroine replaced Producer – TheMiracleTech

Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses of Bollywood. He has a hand that has been overshadowed in films and despite being busy acting, he has ventured into new shoes. Alia has started film production and the first film has also been announced.

Taking to her Twitter, Alia wrote, “And I am very happy to announce…. production!! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you stories. Happy tales, hot and fuzzy tales. Real stories Timeless stories. “

Alia’s first film as a producer is titled ‘Darlings’, while it will be presented by none other than King Khan Shahrukh of Bollywood. “Life is tough darling, but you are…. Uncover our #Darlings on the world…. The advice is justified. PS: This comedy is a bit dark,” SRK tweeted.

‘Darling’ will be directed by Jasmeet’s René, while it will be co-starred Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew.

