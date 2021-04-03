ENTERTAINMENT

RRR: Motion poster of Ajay Devagn released – The Miracle Time

Avatar
By
Posted on
RRR: Motion poster of Ajay Devagn released - The Bulletin Time


RRR: Motion poster of Ajay Devgan released, actor seen in this powerful role

This film’s motion poster has been released as well, along with the release of the official movie trailer. Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in the film RRR.

Ajay Devgn, a famous actor of Bollywood, is soon to be seen in the movie RRR in which his character seems to be very strong. The motion poster associated with the film has also been released, where his character looks very strong.

Anyone will be surprised to see this motion poster. Ajay Devgan’s motion poster has been shared by DVV Entertainment with his Instagram account, which has been seen more than 3 lakh times so far. In addition to all of this, this video of Ajay Devgan has also been liked more than 39 thousand times.

RRR: Motion poster of Ajay Devgan released

This motion poster of Ajay Devgn shows a person surrounded by people from all sides with a field in the background. Then we are told to ‘be sure to load your guns and shoot them.’

Then Ajay Devgan takes off his sheet, revealing that he is bleeding on his head, as well as on his clothes from blood from his head.

In addition to fans praising him for this motion poster, Ajay Devgan has also shared the video with his Instagram followers, writing, “We are so excited about this film, and I thank you for portraying me in such a captivating and moving character.”

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

It may be of interest to you to know that ‘RRR’ (RRR) is an all-India film directed by SS Rajamouli under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

Among the many actors who will play important roles in the film are NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and others.

We are presenting a fictional story that revolves around India’s famous freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bhima who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

The film is due to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in the near future.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
506
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
486
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
473
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
464
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
464
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
462
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
428
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
425
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
421
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
415
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top