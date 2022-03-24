LATEST

RRR Movie Release Live Updates, RRR Reviews, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt Starrer RRR, RRR Release Updates

Posted on
RRR movie, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt

SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited magnum opus RRR is all set to hit the theaters on March 25. The period drama brings together two of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema – Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.

If the buzz is anything to go by, RRR is all set to create a new opening day record at the box office this Friday. Film producer and trade expert Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “I am just expecting to earn around Rs 150 crore from all languages ​​in India.”

As per reports, the budget of RRR has exceeded the budget of SS…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top