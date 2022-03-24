RRR Movie Release Live Updates, RRR Reviews, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt Starrer RRR, RRR Release Updates

SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited magnum opus RRR is all set to hit the theaters on March 25. The period drama brings together two of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema – Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.

If the buzz is anything to go by, RRR is all set to create a new opening day record at the box office this Friday. Film producer and trade expert Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “I am just expecting to earn around Rs 150 crore from all languages ​​in India.”

As per reports, the budget of RRR has exceeded the budget of SS…