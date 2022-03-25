‘RRR’ movie review: A big-screen spectacle

RRR

Telugu (Theatre)

Director: SS Rajamouli

Cast: NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

Rating: 3.5/5

If there is one director who keeps the old-fashioned masala film blueprint alive, it is SS Rajamouli. He does it in his own unique style RRR, The film is filled with whistle-worthy heightened scenes, jaw-dropping set pieces, and ceiling-hitting emotional moments. Like all Rajamouli films, there is no limit to bigness in this one. RRR,

The promotional video of the film gave us the impression that it would be based on the much-loved patriotic theme. RRR A different kind of patriotic film. It also focuses on brotherhood and relationships.

The film is set in the pre-independence era and is about Ram Raju (Ram Charan) and Bheem (NTR Jr) who come from different worlds but ultimately fight for the same…