‘RRR’ Movie Review: Only Style, No Substance

Movie: RRR

Rating: 2.5/5

Banner: DVV Entertainment



Mold: NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and others.



Story: Vijayendra Prasad



conversation: Sai Madhav Burra



music: MM Keeravani



Cinematography: KK Senthil Kumar



production designer: Sabu Cirillo



Editor: Sreekar Prasad



the creator: DVV Danayya



Screenplay and Direction: SS Rajamouli



Release Date: 25 March 2022

After the record-breaking ‘Baahubali 2’ featuring two of Tollywood’s biggest superstars NTR and Ram Charan, top director Rajamouli’s latest ‘RRR’ finally hit the theaters today.

The much awaited Biggie is here. read on…

Story:

The story is from the 1920s…