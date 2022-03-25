LATEST

RRR movie review: SS Rajamouli delivers an epic mythological action superhero bromance

Posted on
rrr review ram charan jr ntr

RRR is a roaring, parenting, jovial mix of styles – epic-mythic-action-superhero-bromance, the same SS Rajamouli concoction, which we are invited to swallow in one soggy gulp. Also needless to say, deafness out loud. But given that the movie forced me to live with it, and gave me tons of fun, I was glad, for once, to temporarily sacrifice my ears. The over three-hour film, a patriotic saga set in British India in the 1920s, proves many things at once. that, for Indian filmmakers and audiences, there will never be a greater, more sustainable source of stories than the Ramayana and mahabharat, That, if you really want to be safe, you’ve cast not only one super-star, but two of them. And if you want big then you go to the biggest superstar Rajamouli…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

653
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top