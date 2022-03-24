RRR Movie Review – USA Premiere Report and Live Updates

final report:

After a great first half, it takes time for the second half to progress. But, it gets better and the last half hour is great. Emotions are expressed and MM Keerwani plays a vital role in the upliftment. He hits it out of the park.

The character relationship of Ram and Sita is not well established.

– The sentiments of Komaram Bheemudo (song) are heightened with Jr NTR’s on-screen hysterics.

– RRR second half started with flashback episode of Ram. Ajay Devgan and Sarojini are his parents who fight against the British.

First Half Report:



The first half started with a solid intro block. The narrative then moves forward with several high moments and ends with a solid interlude block.

The light moments, natu natu songs and brilliant BGM keep things together…