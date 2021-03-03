RRR: Nick Powell joins the final stages of the climax

Mega power star Ram Charan And young tigers Junior NTR Currently shooting for the upcoming film RRR Climax in Hyderabad. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the film RRR is based on the lives of two great freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bhima, and features Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shreya Saran, Irish actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. In a pivotal role.

According to the latest report, RRR producers brought Hollywood action director Nick Powell on board and will choreograph the climax action sequence, with Ram Charan and Junior NTR taking part. The makers of RRR confirmed this by sharing a video clip on Twitter, in which SS Rajamouli is seen discussing with Nick Powell for RRR’s climax action episode.

Nick Powell worked on Hollywood giants such as The Bourne Series, Braveheart, Gladiator, X-Men and Resident Evil. He also did some spectacular stunts in Indian big budget films like 2.0, Manikarnika and Radhey Shyam.

Rajamouli’s Magnum Ops RRR is being constructed by DVV Danayya with a grand budget of Rs 400 crore. The film RRR is slated to hit theaters on October 13 in many languages ​​across the world in a very grand way.