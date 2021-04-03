RRR Pre-release Business: 900 Crore – Junior NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

RRR, the much awaited South Indian film has terrible news to offer. Released on 13 October 2021, the film is already earning well in terms of finance and audience support. To feed your curiosity, be aware of all the relevant details you need to know.

story

The story revolves around freedom fighters, Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Kinnaram Bhima, who are involved in feuds with the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. Although the real-life characters inspire the characters, the story is fictional.

cast

Coming which plays the most exciting part of the film as it features many Tollywood and Bollywood actors and crew. Both leads are played by NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan and are expected from Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in supporting roles. The directorial responsibility of the film has been taken over by SS Rajamouli, who is known for his global success – Bahubali. How can we not talk about music? MM Keeravani has imbibed music, and the man behind esoteric cinematography is KK Senthil Kumar.

Current business collection

The film has been announced for 13 October 2021. The film has been much awaited by cinema lovers for its stunning star cast and heart-touching cinematography and it is sure to gross well at the box office upon its release. But surprisingly, the pre-release of the film has broken all records.

The pre-release ritual of Rajamouli’s RRR has already done 900 crores and counting. The film’s Hindi theatrical rights have been sold for Rs.140 crores, the world wide for dramatic release has been sold for Rs.570 crores, the music rights have been sold for Rs.20 crores. All rights to RRR are sold, which suggests that the film has already covered its budget for Rs 400 crore.

RRR Pre-Release Business Break-up

By North India PEN Studios – 480 crores

Tamil Nadu by Lyca Productions – 45 Crore

Kerala – 15 Crore

Karnataka – 50 crores

Nizam – 75 crores

Andhra – 100 crores

Seeded – 45 crores

Audio rights – 25 crores

Overseas by Overseas Films – 65 crores

Total Pre-Release Business: Over Rs 900 Crore