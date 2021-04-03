LATEST

RRR Pre-release Business: 900 Crore – Junior NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
rrr release date

RRR, the much awaited South Indian film has terrible news to offer. Released on 13 October 2021, the film is already earning well in terms of finance and audience support. To feed your curiosity, be aware of all the relevant details you need to know.

Contents hide
1 story
2 cast
3 Current business collection

story

The story revolves around freedom fighters, Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Kinnaram Bhima, who are involved in feuds with the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. Although the real-life characters inspire the characters, the story is fictional.

rrr release date

cast

Coming which plays the most exciting part of the film as it features many Tollywood and Bollywood actors and crew. Both leads are played by NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan and are expected from Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in supporting roles. The directorial responsibility of the film has been taken over by SS Rajamouli, who is known for his global success – Bahubali. How can we not talk about music? MM Keeravani has imbibed music, and the man behind esoteric cinematography is KK Senthil Kumar.

Current business collection

The film has been announced for 13 October 2021. The film has been much awaited by cinema lovers for its stunning star cast and heart-touching cinematography and it is sure to gross well at the box office upon its release. But surprisingly, the pre-release of the film has broken all records.

The pre-release ritual of Rajamouli’s RRR has already done 900 crores and counting. The film’s Hindi theatrical rights have been sold for Rs.140 crores, the world wide for dramatic release has been sold for Rs.570 crores, the music rights have been sold for Rs.20 crores. All rights to RRR are sold, which suggests that the film has already covered its budget for Rs 400 crore.

rrr release date

RRR Pre-Release Business Break-up

By North India PEN Studios – 480 crores
Tamil Nadu by Lyca Productions – 45 Crore
Kerala – 15 Crore
Karnataka – 50 crores
Nizam – 75 crores
Andhra – 100 crores
Seeded – 45 crores
Audio rights – 25 crores
Overseas by Overseas Films – 65 crores

Total Pre-Release Business: Over Rs 900 Crore

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
585
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
558
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
548
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
535
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
532
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
521
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
509
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
473
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
473
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
466
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top