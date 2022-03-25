LATEST

RRR releases today: Reviews, box office expectations of Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s film

Posted on
Business Today

There is good news for cinema lovers! Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR has been released in theatres. The film has been released in several languages ​​- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. RRR has two full forms – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi and English.

RRR Review

The film has received early reviews from critics. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​gave the film a 4-star rating and a one-word review of ‘Shaandaar’. He wrote in his review, “SS Rajamouli did it right again… RRR is a big screen spectacle that brilliantly blends adrenaline pumping moments, emotions and patriotism… RRR turned out to be a huge success. I have the power and the potential to emerge.”

He said that great work rests on Jr NTR and…

Read Full News

