RRR: Sabu Cyril catches sight of Rajamouli – 1920 set for Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt

RRR – Raudram Ranam Rudhiram starring Young Tiger Jr. NTR and Mega Power Star Ram Charan It is directed by SS Rajamouli and is one of the most awaited film of the Indian film industry. Fans of Ram Charan and Junior NTR have been waiting for the film for over a year now. Rajamouli’s directorial venture will release on 13 October 2021 in a grand manner in many languages ​​across the world. Currently Rajamouli is shooting for the climax portion and is set to shoot a song on Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt on a grand set, dating back to the 1920s.

Sources close to Rajamouli revealed this Sabu Cyril RRR is handing over the production design and capturing the vision of Rajamouli and is preparing the 1920s set for the songs of Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.

RRR is a fictionalized story, bankrolled by DVV Danayya. The big-budget entertainer features Olive Morris, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Chhatrapati Sekhar, Spandana Chaturvedi, Shriya Saran, Varun Buddhadev and others in pivotal roles. RRR’s team has been shooting at the RFC for a long time, and they will complete shooting for RRR in a few months.

