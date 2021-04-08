Rs 1.5 crore found in Sachin Waze firm a/c: NIA | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

MUMBAI: The NIA alleged before a special court on Wednesday that Mansukh Hiran was a co-conspirator (in the bomb scare case) and had been eliminated. Seeking an additional four days’ custody of Sachin Waze to complete the probe, the NIA also said he and others hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Hiran on March 2 and 3.
The NIA also said Rs 1.5 crore was found in an Axis Bank account in the name of a firm floated by Waze. The agency further said investigations revealed that in the recent past, he had even given a total of around Rs 76 lakh to an accomplice. This was allegedly revealed in the accomplice’s statement, the NIA said.
Additional solicitor general Anil Singh submitted that NIA wanted to ascertain the source of all this money and find out if Waze was extorting money for himself or others. NIA also wanted to find out how an officer of Waze’s level could have so much money. Special judge Prashant R Sitre sent Waze to NIA custody till April 9.
The NIA further said it wanted to ascertain how the gelatin sticks (planted in the Scorpio outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence) were sourced, who financed it and if Waze’s money was used for procuring it. The NIA submitted that there was a deeprooted terror conspiracy and it wanted to ascertain why it was planned. It also said it wanted to find out if a financial angle was involved and who were the other accused involved. It also said Waze had eight high-end vehicles. NIA told court it needed more time to unearth the cash trail and other articles had to be recovered. It said since Waze was a police officer, he was well aware of his legal rights and was dodging the investigation.

