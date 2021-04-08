LATEST

RSMSSB Junior Engineer (1054 Posts) Result Declared, Here’s Direct Link- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
RSMSSB Junior Engineer (1054 Posts) Result Declared, Here's Direct Link
RSMSSB Junior Engineer (1054 Posts) Result Declared, Here's Direct Link

RSMSSB JE Result 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result for the posts of 1054 Junior Engineer posts. The result is now available on the official website of the RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in OR sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the written examination held for the Junior Engineer Joint Direct Recruitment 2020 can check the result by visiting the official website.

The application process for Junior Engineer TSP Area on 100 posts and Non-TSP Area on 954 posts was held between March 04 to April 02, 2020. The Junior Engineer recruitment examination was conducted between November 29 to December 26, 2020, at various centres across the state. Candidates can check the result of RSMSSB Junior Engineer TSP & Non-TSP Posts Recruitment 2020 with the help of the direct link mentioned below.

RSMSSB Junior Engineer TSP & Non-TSP Result – Direct Link

Guide to check the result of of RSMSSB Junior Engineer TSP & Non-TSP Recruitment 2020 by following simple steps is provided below.

RSMSSB Junior Engineer TSP & Non-TSP Result – How to Check?

Step 1: Visit the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the ‘Latest News’ section
Step 3: Click on the link reads, “RSMSSB Junior Engineer Result 2020…”
Step 4: Select the desired Electrical/ Mechanical result link and a pdf will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the answer key pdf and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Related Articles on Results

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
754
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
753
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
607
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
602
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top