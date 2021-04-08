RSMSSB Junior Engineer (1054 Posts) Result Declared, Here’s Direct Link- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

RSMSSB JE Result 2021

– PC : My Result Plus

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result for the posts of 1054 Junior Engineer posts. The result is now available on the official website of the RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in OR sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the written examination held for the Junior Engineer Joint Direct Recruitment 2020 can check the result by visiting the official website.

The application process for Junior Engineer TSP Area on 100 posts and Non-TSP Area on 954 posts was held between March 04 to April 02, 2020. The Junior Engineer recruitment examination was conducted between November 29 to December 26, 2020, at various centres across the state. Candidates can check the result of RSMSSB Junior Engineer TSP & Non-TSP Posts Recruitment 2020 with the help of the direct link mentioned below.

RSMSSB Junior Engineer TSP & Non-TSP Result – Direct Link



Guide to check the result of of RSMSSB Junior Engineer TSP & Non-TSP Recruitment 2020 by following simple steps is provided below.

RSMSSB Junior Engineer TSP & Non-TSP Result – How to Check?

Step 1: Visit the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Latest News’ section

Step 3: Click on the link reads, “RSMSSB Junior Engineer Result 2020…”

Step 4: Select the desired Electrical/ Mechanical result link and a pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer key pdf and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.