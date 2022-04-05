RT Claire Byrne Live audience feels the spirit of ‘deja vu’ as the presenter returns to the Garden Shed

RT viewers got a blast from the past this evening when Claire Byrne presented her show from a garden shed.

The presenter has contracted COVID-19 for the second time and is in isolation at home.

Thankfully, she was able to reintroduce tonight’s show from her garden shed.

In March 2020, Claire was praised for continuing the show while self-isolating in an “iconic Irish TV moment”.

Tonight, however, some onlookers were no less impressed by the eruption that happened in the past.

Others expressed great concern over the possible removal of the family’s lawn mower.

Here’s what they had to say:

“Claire Byrne is back in the shed! 2020 dejavu.”

“Sorry for Claire Byrne’s lawn mower….