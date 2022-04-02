RT Late Late Show viewers shocked as Michael Buble masquerading as Irish couple pokes fun at the audience

Friday night’s RT Late Late Show audience was left in shock as singer Michael Buble appeared on the chat show as an audience member.

As host Ryan Tubridi opened the show, he introduced an Irish couple to the audience who had joined the show three years earlier with the help of Bubbles.

During his 2018 appearance on the Late Late Show, the 46-year-old Canadian singer gave a ring box to David O’Reagan, who then got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Ashley Keeley.

However, when Tubridi spoke to the happy couple, who were completely unaware, some knowledgeable onlookers at home saw a strange man next to them wearing a PVC jacket, a pair of glasses, and a black mask.

Tubridi asked the couple if they…