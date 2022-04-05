RTE 2FM star Doirean Garrih reveals she split from long term boyfriend Paddy Wilson

RTE star Dorian Gary has confirmed that she has split from Paddy Wilson.

The couple was dating since 2019 and started living together in 2020, just before the lockdown.

And now Doireann revealed she’s no longer in a relationship during a chat with superstar Michael Buble on his podcast, The Laughs of Your Life.

During an episode with Bubbles, the presenter mentioned that she had just come out of a relationship and asked him for some life advice when she entered her 30s.

She said: “I’m 30 next month, I’m recently out of a relationship, what would be your advice for someone hurting in their thirties?”, she asked.

In response, Michael said: “I guess I don’t owe it to you…