RTE 2FM star Doreen Garrihi splits from boyfriend, asks Michael Buble for break-up advice

RTE star Dorian Garrihi has confirmed that she has split from boyfriend Paddy Wilson.

The couple had been dating since 2019 and started living together in North Dublin in 2020, just before the lockdown.

The 2FM host revealed that she is no longer in a relationship during a chat with superstar Michael Buble on his podcast, The Laughs of Your Life.

During an episode with Bubbles, the presenter mentioned that she had just come out of a relationship and asked him for some life advice when she entered her 30s.

She said: “I’m 30 next month, I’m recently out of a relationship, what would be your advice for someone hurting in their thirties?”, she asked.

In response, Michael said: “I guess I don’t have to give you this advice…