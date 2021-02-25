RTE Admission 2021-22 Uttarakhand Online Form | RTE Admission Uttarakhand, School List | ReaderMaster

RTE Admission Uttarakhand 2021-22 Online Apply | RTE Admission 2021 Uttarakhand Online Form | rte121c-ukd.in School List & Lottery Result | RTE Uttarakhand Free School Admission Form 2021

Hello friends, today we will tell you in detail through this post how you can apply online for RTE Uttarakhand. RTE Entry 2021-22 Uttarakhand What are the documents required to register online and who can apply for it. Also, we will tell you that when you RTE Entry Uttarakhand For which you will have to take care of If you are a native of Uttarakhand and want to admit your child to a good government or private school under RTE for free, then read the information given below carefully. Register here for filling up Application Form for EWS / DG Admission for session 2021-22.

RTE Admission 2021-22 Uttarakhand (Online application started)

We want to tell you that under RTE Uttarakhand, all lower class children come. Whom RTE Entry Uttarakhand 2021 25% discount is given by all those children for admission in government or private schools. Due to which these children are easily admitted to any school. Along with this, maximum attention is given to the education of all these children. In addition, they are also given the benefit of many types of government facilities. For this, instructions have been given to the block and city authorities.

latest update – In Uttarakhand, the wait of eligible parents wishing to take advantage of RTE (Right to Education) is over. Now the admission process under RTE in private schools of the district has started from 9 February. The admission process program has been released by District Magistrate Dr. Ashish Kumar Srivastava and Chief Education Officer Asha Rani Panuli. According to the release, there will be school registration on the online portal from 9 to 4 March and student registration from 5 March to 30 April, which will run till 31 August. All Interested Parents Official Website http://rte121c-ukd.in You can apply by visiting

RTE Entry Uttarakhand – Eligibility Criteria

by government RTE Uttarakhand Admission 2019-2022 Certain eligibility conditions have been prescribed under Only after following this, children will get the benefit of this scheme. Also the following documents will also be required:

To get admission under Rote Uttarakhand, the applicant must be a native of Uttarakhand.

In addition, the applicant student should follow the following eligibility criteria.

Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Orphans and Disabled Children declared by the State Government. Widows and divorced women, whose maximum annual income is 80 thousand rupees. Divyang parents, whose annual income is less than Rs 4.5 lakh. BPL card-holders declared by the Rural Development Department in rural areas. Admission of 50% of the girl child is mandatory for the children of weaker and marginalized category.



Required documents

The applicant should have their own Aadhar card and their parents’ Aadhaar card.

Also it is mandatory to have your birth certificate and residence certificate as well.

BPL Card (Center / State List)

SC / ST certificate (if applicable)

A passport-size photo of the applicant student will also be required.

How to fill RTE Admission 2021 Uttarakhand online form?

Apply online for RTE admission Uttarakhand – If you want to apply online for admission under RTE Uttarakhand 2021, then you have to follow the following steps, such as-

Official website of RTE Uttarakhand official first www.rte121c-ukd.in will go on. After visiting the official website, you ‘Registration’ Have to click on the button After this, click on the ‘Student Registration’ button given in it. Now RTE Admission Uttarakhand Application Form will open in front of you. Which you have to read carefully and fill. After which, you will get the registration number on the mobile number you have filled. Which you have to use while viewing the Lottery Draw List. After filling all the types of information correctly, you will ‘Save and next’ Have to click on the K button. After this, when you fill the application form, then you click on the button of ‘Submit’ shown below. With this, we want to tell you that on every option there will be a star sign, it is mandatory to fill it.

After filling the given details correctly, your RTE Admission 2021-22 Uttarkhand The online registration process will be completed. After which, you can download or print the registration form for future use.

Important dates for RTE Admission Uttarakhand

School registration on online portal 9 February to 4 March 2021 Online student application 5 March to 30 April 2021 Examination of students’ forms 1 May to 25 May 2021 Lottery process of admission to schools 26 May 2021 Admission Open 1 June to 30 June 2021 List of selected students released by private schools 15 July 2021 Second lottery for admission process (If needed) 31 July 2021 Admission of selected students in the second lottery 14 August 2021 List of selected students released 31 August 2021

RTE seat allocation 2021-22 application status / result view

If you have applied online under RTE Admission 2021-22 Uttarakhand, now you can easily check the status of the application. For this, you must first go to the official website of RTE Admission Uttarakhand. Given on the portal Guidelines After following, click on the General Notifications option. After that, follow the procedure given below to see RTE Seat Allotment 2021 Application Status / School List / Result Online.

Check the status of application of students

By visiting official website General Information Click on the option. After that, students go to the corner Students status Click on the link. On the next web page enter Registration ID Number or Name / Father’s Name / Date of Birth. Finally to see the application status ‘search’ Click on the button.

RTE Uttarakhand seat allocation

RTE Uttarakhand seat allocation 2021-2022 application result has come. To see the result, click on the link given below.

RTE seat allocation result 2021 Note – Please enter your registration ID to see the student lottery result 2021-22.

RTE Admission Uttarakhand 2021 (Helpline Number)

Office Address: State Project Office, Nannur Khera, Tapovan Road, Raipur, Dehradun (248-001)

Contact Number: (0135) 2781-941

Email ID: [email protected]

Registered School List: Click here

For information related to the admission of RTE, given Helpline number (011) 4084-5192 Call Miss on

