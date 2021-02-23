RTE Chhattisgarh (CG) Entrance 2020-21 | Online application form, last date, status and school list

RTE CG Online Admission 2021 | Online application form, check status and list of district wise schools

Latest update: RTE CG admission will start in 2021-22 March 2021. All children between the ages of 6 and 14 are eligible. Parents can apply online for Chhattisgarh Admission 2021 under RTE Education Act.

Under School Education Department Government of Chhattisgarh Recently announced Chhattisgarh RTE (Right to Education) Admission for session 2021. The process of submitting the online application form starts soon on the official RTE CG portal ie “http://eduportal.cg.nic.in/RTE”. In this article, all Required information regarding RTE CG admission is covered. That is, eligibility criteria, how to fill online form, required documents etc. If you want to apply for admission in Chhattisgarh state under 25% reservation (RTE), then you should read this article carefully.

RTE Chhattisgarh Entrance 2021

According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 25% seats are required to be reserved for the children of poor families in schools across the country.. To make the process easier and transparent, Online admission process Has started The state of Chhattisgarh follows this RTE admissions policy and provides the facility to apply online to interested and eligible families.

eligibility criteria:

To apply for admission under RTE quota in Chhattisgarh, the following eligibility conditions must be met:

Must be applicant Chhattisgarh Permanent Resident . Domicile certificate is required to verify this requirement

. Domicile certificate is required to verify this requirement The age of the child should be between 6 to 14 years

Apply online for Chhattisgarh RTE Admission 2021 | Application Form

As mentioned earlier in the article, Government of Chhattisgarh has established a dedicated portal for accepting online applications under RTE quota. Below, you can understand the process of filling CG RTE online admission form step by step:

As per the latest announcement, it has been notified that the application process for Chhattisgarh CG RTE admission will start on the official portal very soon from this March.

We will keep you updated when the official notification about the online registration process arrives.

Please keep visiting our article to get information about the latest plans.

Once you successfully apply, the official portal also allows you to check the status of your application.

RTE Chhattisgarh Admission: How to check the status of your application online

To check the status, follow these steps:

Go to the official portal

Now, hover over the “Student Registration” link and click on “Check Status”

In the next page, you will have to enter the application number (generated after filling the form) and provide the applicant’s date of birth. Then finally, click on the button to check the status

RTE Chhattisgarh Entrance 2021 | Check school list online

Interested parents can also see the list of schools online. Using this facility, one can locate the school nearest to his residence. Here are the steps:

Click on the blue numbers to get more information regarding the school.

Note – District wise school information is also available during the process of filling the online application form.

Important Resources:

questions to ask

What is the RTE rule? The Right to Education (RTE) Act makes primary education free and compulsory for children between 6 and 14 years of age. Children can enroll in school under RTE Act on the basis of their economic status or caste-based reservation. What is the admission process under RTE? One has to apply online. Soon, the department releases the names of selected students through a lottery system. The names of the selected students are usually displayed on the official website. What is the official website of RTE Chhattisgarh? If you want to get information related to RTE Chhattisgarh admission, you can visit the official website http://eduportal.cg.nic.in/RTE/.

