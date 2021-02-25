RTE Gujarat Admission 2021-2022 Online Application Starts | rte.orpgujarat.com Last Date | ReaderMaster

RTE Gujarat Online Admission 2021-22 Starts @ rte.orpgujarat.com | RTE Gujarat Admission Online Form | RTE Entrance 2021 Gujarat | RTE Gujarat Admission 2021 Online Application & Dates

Friends, as you know, many schemes are being launched by the government in the country for the benefit of all citizens. Whose information we give you, one such ambitious scheme named “RTE Gujarat Admission Online 2021-2022” is. Will give information about this Gujarat government has made active online application link for first class admission 2021 entry. Interested candidates can apply for admission. Under the Right to Education Act 2009, in all private (private) schools, poor children are empowered to provide free education to them from free class 1 to VIII with a reservation of 25%.

Through RTE Gujarat, families of all the lower classes of the state can easily enroll their children in any government or private school near their area. For this you do not need to go to any other type of government office. If you want to enroll your child in any good school RTE Gujarat 2021 You can apply online by visiting the official website of rte.orpgujarat.com. In this, all eligible candidates will be given a 25% discount during admission. Due to which all eligible parents (guardian) can get their children admitted to the reputed private school easily.

Gujarat RTE Admission 2021-22 online application

RTE Gujarat Online Admission (Application Started) – If you are applying for RTE Gujarat Admission 2021-2022 online application form, then carefully check the guidelines given here.

Whichever candidate RTE Gujarat Admission 2021 Want to appear for the online process. Them official website https://rte.orpgujarat.com/ And there is a need to get the online application form. Candidates are instructed to fill and submit the application before the last date. The eligibility criteria set by the authority will also have to be checked before submitting the application. Because whichever candidates will not meet the eligibility criteria. Will not be able to appear for admission process and get admission in school. Official website of the university by providing the applicants themselves some correct details of contact number and email id etc. http://www.rtegujarat.org/ Registration is required on. On successful registration, applicants will receive a login certificate. In which the registered email ID and phone number will have the application number from the authority by mail or SMS. With the help of login credential applicants will have to open the application form and fill the form by entering the required details in it. However, in the application form, the applicants are instructed to enter all the details correctly with the help of documents.

Subsequently, applicants are required to upload some required documents in the application form in the given size and format on the official website. Then the applicants need to check the application form and then take a print-out of the duly filled application form. Once the application form is filled, the applicants have to pay the application fee and submit the duly filled application form before the due date. If you want Print application Can also do.

RTE Gujarat online admission application status

Once you fill the online application form for RTE Gujarat Admission 2021, you can Application status online can see. For this you just have to follow the procedure given below:

First of all, go to the official website of RTE Gujarat. After that, on the web homepage application status Click the link. Now enter your Application Number and Date of Birth on the next page. Finally to see the status of your application ‘Submitted’ Click on the button.

Documents required for Gujarat RTE Admission 2021

RTE Gujarat Online Admission (required documents) Here is the complete list of documents for.

Address Proof (Aadhaar Card / Passport / Electricity Bill / Driving License / Ration Card / Notarized Rental Agreement)

Caste certificate of parents

Birth certificate

Color passport photo

Parent’s income certificate

Bpl card

NDNT

Child Requirement or Care and Protection Child Safety Officer Certificate

Child’s Childcare Institution Child Safety Officer Certificate

Mentally Challenged Child Cerebral Palsy Civil Surgeon Certificate

CWSN Civil Surgeon Certificate (Minimum 40%)

HIV affected children civil surgeon certificate

Child Aadhar Card Copy

Bank details Child or parent passbook copy

Eligibility Criteria for RTE Gujarat Admission 2021-

Eligibility Criteria for RTE Gujarat Online Admission 2021-2022:

(1) Age Criteria Eligibility: Children must be born between 2 June 2013 to 1 June 2014.

(2) Annual income criteria for parents:

Annual income of Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe up to 2 lakhs per annum.

The annual income of the Other Backward Classes is up to 1 lakh per year.

68,000 annual income per year of general category.

(3) RTE Gujarat Test Center: Centers for testing have been released by RTE Gujarat.

Ahmedabad

Vadodara

face

Rajkot

Gujarat RTE Admission 2021-22 Important Dates

RTE Gujarat Online Admission Important Dates – Important dates for RTE admission are given below.

Submission of applications: Will begin in the third week of April 2021. Last date for submission of applications: First week of May 2021. Last date for submission at the acceptance center: In the second week of May 2021.

Download school list and admit card

After applying online for RTE Gujarat Admission 2021-2022, you can also check the School List (અગત્યની સૂચના). For this, by visiting the official portal ‘School list’ Have to click on the link. Here you can see the list of all the schools registered under Ratte Gujarat by selecting your district, block, ward. The link to download the admit card for the exam is given below.

RTE Gujarat Online Admission Helpline Number – If you need any kind of information or help regarding Gujarat RTE Online Admission 2021. So you can get information with the help of this helpline number.

RTE Gujarat Helpline Number: 1800-120-1464

